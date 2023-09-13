Ex-garda O’Donovan back in Council race

FORMER FINE GAEL councillor Noel O’Donovan, who quit politics in 2017 to become a garda, is back in the political fold after he was selected to run for the party in the Skibbereen West Cork area in next year’s local elections.

Both he and Brendan McCarthy from Skibbereen were selected at Fine Gael Cork South West’s selection convention held in the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway last Friday night, which was chaired by MEP Deirdre Clune.

Humphrey Deegan, Chris Henchy, and Mary Lou Leahy were also nominated, but were unsuccessful in selection at convention following a ballot.

Noel O’Donovan said that despite leaving politics in 2017 to join An Garda Síochána, his passion has always been politics.

‘I’m frustrated that we have no Fine Gael councillor in the Skibbereen local electoral area (LEA) and no Fine Gael TD in Cork South West. We must show the electorate we are united,’ he said.

Mr O’Donovan served as a councillor for Fine Gael for seven years before he resigned in 2017 to join the gardaí. He was based in New Ross but left the force after four years and returned to work in retail in Rosscarbery.

Meanwhile, Brendan McCarthy, the principal of Scoil Naomh Bhríde in Union Hall, said it has always been in his head to run one day for Cork County Council as a Fine Gael candidate.

‘I was a member of Skibbereen Town Council for 10 years and have always been interested in helping the people of my community,’ he said.

‘I was honoured to be selected at the conventions and I look forward to engaging with the public in the coming months and listening to their concerns.’

Senator Tim Lombard said it was great to see a full house at the convention. ‘I want to also congratulate and acknowledge the bravery of all five candidates who put themselves forward for selection and who all acquitted themselves very well on the night,’ said Sen Lombard.

‘It’s always positive to have a contest for selection and it shows there is great appetite within Fine Gael to ensure they elect candidates in this LEA next June.’

Meanwhile, the Fine Gael selection convention for the Bandon Kinsale LEA takes place this Friday September 8th in the Munster Arms Hotel in Bandon at 8pm.