Everyone is welcome at the Bridge St community café

THE official launch of the Bridge Street Community Café was celebrated in Bantry recently.

Poets, artists, singers, and storytellers joined in the celebration of this new well-being space, with Corkman Stanley Notte headlining with spoken word.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by Nora Lynch and Colm O’Brien,.

The project's originator, Nuala Kenny, is a peer support worker, life-coach and mental health advocate, and it was her vision to create a space where people could come together to support one another.

‘Every community needs a safe space where people can just be themselves, make connections, and find a sense of belonging’, she said. ‘Everyone is welcome. Everyone needs a listening ear’.

Bridge Street Community Café is run by a team of volunteers, all fully trained to welcome and support anyone who comes through the door.

As well as the café, there are weekly peer support groups for both volunteers and any members of the public who feel they might benefit from this space.

The café is open three days a week: Mondays from 10am to 4pm, Wednesdays from 1pm to 4pm, and Fridays from 10am to 4pm and from 7pm to 10pm.

People are welcome to come in and enjoy a cuppa, a light bite or soup on a chilly day. But to book at the listening table, or a peer support group, contact Nuala on 087-6074908 or 083-4374096.