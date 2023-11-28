Emergency exercise planned for Cork Airport

CORK Airport will undergo an 'emergency hours of darkness' this evening to test the readiness of the airport and other emergency agencies to deal with a major incident.

According to a spokesperson, the exercise is required under safety regulations and will start at 7.45pm and run for approximately two hours until 9.45pm.

There will be no impact to the flight schedule and there will be no exercise activities in the terminal building.

The exercise will involve airline personnel based at Cork Airport, the Irish Aviation Authority, An Garda Síochána, Cork City Fire Brigade, The National Ambulance Service and the Health Services Executive.

The emergency exercise will evaluate the responsiveness of all agencies in case of a future emergency at Cork Airport.

Kevin Cullinane, daa group head of communications, said that the purpose of the exercise is 'to test the internal emergency plan and the response of the external emergency service partners in implementing the Inter Agency Emergency Plan for Cork Airport.

'The exercise will not impact on flight operations and the public should not be alarmed if they see emergency vehicles in operation around the vicinity of Cork Airport tonight between the hours of 7.45pm and 9.45pm,' he added.