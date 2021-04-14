Elderly man dies in fatal fall in Ballineen Enniskeane

A man in his 70s died after he fell two storeys off a roof in Ballineen and Enniskeane shortly before 2pm this afternoon (Wednesday, April 14th).

The Rapid Response vehicle, which is based in Dunmanway, arrived on the scene within eight minutes of the alarm being raised.

The Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance also landed on a field next to the church at 2.15pm and another ambulance arrived on scene alongside members of An Garda Siochana.

Within 10 minutes of the accident, an advanced paramedic attempted CPR. Dr Jason Van Der Velde also offered assistance, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that he had been out power-hosing his property at the time the tragic accident occurred.