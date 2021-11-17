News

Elderly feeling abandoned; West Cork schools lagging behind in computer science; Long waiting lists for autism assessments; Clonakilty are through to the first county senior football final in 12 years; Clon's new centre is a vital resource

November 17th, 2021 8:56 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Elderly feeling abandoned
• West Cork schools lagging behind in computer science
• Long waiting lists for autism assessments
• Bravery awards for local heroes
• Schull students bring social media concerns to tech giants

In Sport:

• Clonakilty are through to the first county senior football final in 12 years where they will meet St Finbarr's on November 28th
• Kilbrittain ready for county final
• Randal Óg crowned junior B kings
• Haven ladies are county champions

In Life & Community:

• From meditation to a women's brunch, there's something for everyone at the new resource centre in Clonakilty

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 18th

