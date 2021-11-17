Elderly feeling abandoned; West Cork schools lagging behind in computer science; Long waiting lists for autism assessments; Clonakilty are through to the first county senior football final in 12 years; Clon's new centre is a vital resource

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Elderly feeling abandoned
• West Cork schools lagging behind in computer science
• Long waiting lists for autism assessments
• Bravery awards for local heroes
• Schull students bring social media concerns to tech giants
In Sport:
Farming Fisheries
Nov, 2021
Farm Classics: Finnish Valtra 8950 Sigma Power a worthy contender
Read more
• Clonakilty are through to the first county senior football final in 12 years where they will meet St Finbarr's on November 28th
• Kilbrittain ready for county final
• Randal Óg crowned junior B kings
• Haven ladies are county champions
In Life & Community:
• From meditation to a women's brunch, there's something for everyone at the new resource centre in Clonakilty
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1