Elderly feeling abandoned; West Cork schools lagging behind in computer science; Long waiting lists for autism assessments; Clonakilty are through to the first county senior football final in 12 years; Clon's new centre is a vital resource

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Elderly feeling abandoned

• West Cork schools lagging behind in computer science

• Long waiting lists for autism assessments

• Bravery awards for local heroes

• Schull students bring social media concerns to tech giants

In Sport:

• Clonakilty are through to the first county senior football final in 12 years where they will meet St Finbarr's on November 28th

• Kilbrittain ready for county final

• Randal Óg crowned junior B kings

• Haven ladies are county champions

In Life & Community:

• From meditation to a women's brunch, there's something for everyone at the new resource centre in Clonakilty

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 18th