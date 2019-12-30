€10,000 donated to worthy causes

BALLYDEHOB Vintage and Old Time Threshing Festival committee, following the success of the October bank holiday festival, found itself in the happy position of having €10,000 to donate to a number of very worthy causes at its annual cheque presentation night in the Irish Whip Bar last Saturday.

In keeping with tradition, members of other West Cork vintage festival committees, Tragumna, Caheragh and Reenascreena, made the journey, despite the weather, in support of the event.

The two principal beneficiaries this year, West Cork Palliative Care and Cancer Connect, were represented by Anne O’Driscoll and Julie Harrington (nee Kingston) with Seán O’Sullivan, respectively. Both charities were presented with cheques for €2,500.

Ballydehob Community Hall was another major winner with treasurer, Siobhán Arnold, receiving €1,500 towards the construction of the recently-opened hall extension, while seven other local groups benefitted to the tune of €500 each.

These with their representatives were: Tidy Towns, John Forde; Community Playgroup, Catriona McCarthy; Mizen Care and Repair, John Fox; Community Council, William Swanton; St. Matthias’ NS, Raymond Ruttle; Scoil Bhríde NS, Deirdre Seymour, and Community Care Association, Noel Coakley.

On receipt of the cheques, the recipients thanked the festival committee for the generous contributions and, speaking on their behalf, John Fox assured the large attendance that each and every cent will be well and carefully spent. On the conclusion of the formalities, a night laced with music, song, an abundance of food and liquid refreshments swung into action.