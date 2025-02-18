Dunmanway youths thank Bishop Budde for standing up to Trump

A GROUP of young people from Dunmanway have posted letters to the American bishop who urged President Donald Trump to have more compassion for diversity.

The teenagers, who are involved in a youth group in the town, were shocked to hear the incoming president say that he was waging a war on diversity.

But they were very impressed by the speech made by the Bishop of Washington, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde.

Speaking at the National Cathedral in Washington, Bishop Budde pleaded with the president, who was in the congregation.

‘In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and Independent families, some who fear for their lives.’

Referring to the immigrants in America, she added: ‘The people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings; who labour in poultry farms and meat packing plants; who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals. They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation. But the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals.’

The young people in Dunmanway said that they wanted to express their appreciation of her sentiments and Sienna, Romy, Roland, Phoebe and others wrote letters, made cards and even painted a picture as a gift for Bishop Budde, which they collected and posted to her residence in Washington last week.