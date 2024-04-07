Drunk man tried to climb through Garda car window

A MAN who attempted to enter a Garda patrol car through the passenger window to get a lift home has pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

Thomas Plunkett, 42, pleaded guilty to a public order offence after he was found unconscious at the Woodland Estate in Kinsale at 7.20pm on January 3 of this year.

Insp Emmet Daly told Judge James McNulty that gardai had been responding to a call relating to a man lying unconscious. On finding Mr Plunkett, of Abbey Lane, Kinsale, he then attempted to enter the patrol car through the passenger window. Insp Daly told the court that it was in an attempt to get a lift.

Mr Plunkett had 50 previous convictions, including 25 for public order offences and his solicitor, Myra Dinneen, said he had grappled with addictions since the age of 28.

The judge heard that Mr Plunkett had recently spent time at the Tabor Lodge drug treatment facility. The defendant told the court: ‘I am sober and clean since that day in Kinsale.’

Ms Dinneen also said her client was regularly attending support meetings and was now seeking employment.

Judge McNulty fined Mr Plunkett €100, with three months to pay.