Driver in Paudie Palmer case is sent for trial

A 33-YEAR-old man has been sent forward for trial to Cork Circuit Criminal Court for dangerous driving causing the death of popular sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer.

Bodhan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig appeared in custody at Bandon District Court last Thursday.

Gda Therese Lyons said she served the book of evidence on the defendant at 10.45am that morning in the presence of his solicitor Myra Dinneen.

Sgt Paul Kelly said the DPP directed that the accused be prosecuted in the Circuit Court on one count of dangerous driving causing death. He said the State was applying for a remand in custody to the current sittings of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing Thursday April 27th.

The accused was previously charged with four counts of hit and run at Dunkereen Cross in Innishannon on December 29th last.

These include failing to report the occurrence, failing to keep his vehicle at the place of occurrence for a reasonable period, failing to stop his vehicle and failing to offer assistance at the scene of crash to Paudie Palmer, who later died on January 8th.

At his last court sitting he was also charged with dangerous driving causing death, as well as a separate charge of dangerous driving on the N22 on December 28th.

Sgt Kelly said the State would be objecting to bail but Ms Dinneen said they were not seeking a bail application.

Judge John King was told that the accused, a Ukraine national, is to be remanded on bail on the other five charges, which are adjourned to July 20th.

Judge King certified for a Russian interpreter and for the book of evidence to be translated into Russian.