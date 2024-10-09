Driver brands bus retirement policy of 70 cut-off as ‘ageist’

A BANDON-based bus driver, who will be forced to retire from driving a school bus when he turns 70 next January, has branded Bus Éireann’s policy of not employing school bus drivers over the age of 70 as ageist.

Donal O’Leary has been driving buses for the past 30 years, and wants to continue as a school bus driver but the retirement age for school bus drivers has been set down by Bus Éireann at 70 years of age.

He drives for Hollywood Coaches, who are contracted by Bus Éireann to provide school bus services for some routes in Bandon and Ballinadee.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Donal, who also drove buses for Bus Éireann in Cork city for over 20 years, said he doesn’t want to be forced to retire. He has argued that with the current scarcity of bus drivers he and others like him are needed now more than ever.

‘I’m calling on Bus Éireann to make an adjustment to this unjust policy as it’s not fair for drivers approaching that age and for the passengers either who may not get a replacement driver.

‘I have been advised that the policy they operate is ageist and it is really an unjust policy. It’s also unjust on the customers who use the service when there is a severe lack of bus drivers.

‘This policy is cutting off a pool of available and qualified drivers which will have a knock-on effect for bus services. I love driving the school bus and I have my up-to-date certificates of professional competence but the clock is ticking and I would like clarification before the end of the year.’

A Bus Éireann spokesperson said the retirement age for school bus drivers, which is set at 70 years of age, also applies to road passenger services.

‘Our decision to operate the scheme with drivers up to age 70 is grounded in the best safety interests of our customers including young children, our drivers, and other road users.

‘In acting in the best interest of the safe operation of the School Transport Scheme, we have also reviewed external studies which show how risk of collision is increased for drivers of large vehicles over the age of 70.’

The spokesperson also said that in recent years they increased the age drivers could operate with them from 65 until the age of 70.

‘A small number of our drivers, fewer than 1%, are aged between 65 and 70.’

Local Fine Gael Cllr John Michael Foley said that one of the major issues with bus services, including school bus services, is the lack of drivers at present.

‘The present policy that caps drivers at 70 needs to be looked at and increased to facilitate a larger pool of potential drivers,’ added the councillor.

And this week his party colleague Sen Tim Lombard said he was reiterating his call for bus drivers over 70 to be allowed to drive school buses, to alleviate the shortage of drivers.

‘These are experienced drivers who are well equipped to drive children to school, many of whom are working locally for contractors. With the school-going population set to soar in the coming years, this is a common-sense solution which would provide more capacity within the scheme,’ he said.