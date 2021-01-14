Drinagh urgently in need of traffic calming measures

CORK County Council is to carry out a traffic and speed survey in the village of Drinagh following complaints about speeding.

Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind) made the complaints about people driving through the village – and by the local national school – at excessive speeds at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District.

He tabled a motion calling for traffic calming measures. And he requested the relocation of a vehicle activation sign closer to the national school at the western end of the village.

Other traffic calming measures, including improved signage, should be introduced to safeguard pupils and pedestrians, he suggested.

‘Drinagh village is busy,’ said Cllr Hurley. ‘It has a large volume of traffic passing through it and the excessive speed of traffic is a concern for residents.

‘They have been calling for the introduction of traffic calming measures for years. Now, they are calling for action.’

A senior engineer with the Council, John Ahern, reminded the councillor that the enforcement of the speed limit is a matter for the gardaí. However, he said, a traffic and speed survey – including a survey of the types of vehicles passing through Drinagh on a daily basis – would be carried out.

Cllr Hurley told The Southern Star he was satisfied that this would be done in the first quarter of 2021. Following that, the Council’s design team would prepare a proposal that would be submitted for funding.

In the meantime, he agreed to review the location of the vehicle activation sign.