Councillors approve 30km/h speed limit for main road through Drimoleague

COUNCILLORS have agreed to lower the speed limit to 30km/h on the main road through Drimoleague after 44 submissions were received from locals during the public consultation period.

The elected members implemented the reserve function to reduce the speed limit at a meeting of West Cork Municipal District.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said he had received numerous calls regarding the speed limit on the stretch of the R586, which was set to stay at 50km/h.

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He said the speed that vehicles carry into the town is “ridiculous at times”.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) said: “The speed of trucks and buses, is quite frightening.”

He added that the 30km/h zone should not extend outside the town because “we don’t want to make it a money trap for speed cameras”.

Cllr George Gill (FF) suggested the speed limit should be dropped to 30km/h from Sean Collins Motors to the Cúl Na Gréine estate on the Dunmanway side of town.

He said the current speed limit would be sufficient if drivers abided by it, but drivers regularly exceed the posted speed by up to 20km/h.

Seeing as no other traffic calming measure would be able to be provided, he was in favour of reducing the speed limit. Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) believed that 30km/h was conservative but in light of no alternative option, she also agreed to lower the speed limit.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said she is a “firm believer in raised tables”. She pointed to Durrus as an example, saying “you can’t speed through Durrus even if you tried”.

The plans will be brought before full council later this month, with the new speed limits to be in place by March 2027.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.