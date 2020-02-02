Drainage works progressing, but town still choked

COUNCILLORS are calling for a better traffic management plan to be implemented in Bandon, following weeks of traffic gridlock.

Current ongoing works by Irish Water to upgrade the town’s water mains and sewer network have led to several major street and road closures, including McSwiney Quay and Dunmanway Road resulting in lengthy traffic delays.

Cllr Sean O’Donovan (FF) raised the issue at last week’s meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District and he received full support from his colleagues when he said the current plan is not working.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Cllr O’Donovan said he had a meeting with the Bandon Business Association (BBA) earlier this week about the ongoing problems.

‘They are extremely unhappy with what is happening with the traffic, which means shoppers can’t get around the town and are being held up in long queues,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

‘We have come up with a plan that we hope to present to the gardaí in the next few days and if they are happy with our proposals we will then go to contractors Ward & Burke and Cork County Council with it.’

While he welcomes the much-needed drainage works for the town, he said that he is constantly receiving calls about the issue of traffic.

‘It is great that the scheme is moving along, but the traffic is not moving fast enough. Traders in the town are frustrated and they are rate-payers and this is affecting their businesses,’ he concluded.

