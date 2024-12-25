Dozens of local children are now awaiting eye treatment for more than one year

A GROUP representing eyecare providers says that a total of 69 children in West Cork have waited more than a year for eye treatment, with 139 patients overall on the waiting list.

The figures for the first half of 2024 were described as ‘very concerning’ by Fodo Ireland, the association of eyecare providers.

Fodo members include small and large eye care practitioners who deliver 65% of all primary eye-care funded by the state.

‘Early detection can prevent sight loss and impairments that can impact a child throughout life. Under the current system, children between eight and 18 are at risk of developing sight problems due to the lack of a coordinated national eye care scheme for children,’ said Fodo Ireland chair Garvan Mulligan.

‘It is disappointing that none of the Government or opposition parties’ general election manifestos have addressed this,’ he added.

Nationally, a total of 2,889 children under 18, were waiting over a year for eye treatment, in August.

Nationally overall, there were 12,592 patients waiting for ophthalmology treatment in August.

A total of 4,222 were waiting over 12 months.

Fodo has criticised the Government for what it called a failure to implement a national scheme in community optical practices, ‘where conditions such as squint, lazy eye and other impairments can be corrected before they become incurable.

‘Despite originally being announced in 2017 and comments on the record from the Minister for Health, progress in implementing such a scheme has been exceptionally slow, leading to the current crisis for the many children and parents who depend on state-funded primary care and a widening of health inequalities. Fodo members call on all political parties to prioritise the implementation of a national scheme to meet the needs of children between eight and 18 and prevent lifelong impairment and sight loss using the €8.4m already earmarked for waiting list innovation.’