Doors are open to welcome visitors to Bantry

THE Bantry Tourist Office is now open all year to welcome visitors to Bantry and to provide information on things to see and do in West Cork.

The area’s four-star hotels and various accommodations are open year-round, attracting overseas visitors and domestic guests who enjoy weekend breaks and music events.

The Bantry Tourist Office is managed by Bantry Development & Tourism, a voluntary group supported by 15 local volunteers.

The office also provides a valuable service to the local community.

Many of the local attractions are now open for the season, including Garinish Island, The Bamboo Park, and Bantry House, which will open on April 12th.