Don't forget to enter the West Cork Farming Awards!

WE’RE entering into the last few days before applications close for this year’s West Cork Farming Awards.

We want to hear from you, our innovative young farmers, our dairy farmers, our beef and our drystock farmers – tell us what you do and why you should be in the running for one of our prestigious Farmer of the Year awards.

Or maybe it’s your brother, or sister, parent or partner who deserves to be in the spotlight? This is your chance to tell their story.

Other award categories are Diversification and Hall of Fame which has highlighted some amazing individuals in West Cork over the eight years of the awards.

And of course this year we have a new category, our Farming Family Award which we’re hugely excited about. Family is at the heart of farming in West Cork and we want to celebrate that.

All you need to do is make a short video capturing what it is you do, and you’ll be in with a chance to win an incredible prize: an overnight stay at the Celtic Ross Hotel, family passes to The Lagoon and Smugglers Cover, a picnic and evening meal and family passes to the Park Cinema in Clonakilty.

Everyone associated with our awards – including winners, nominees – has said it was a hugely beneficial experience.

What are you waiting for? Go straight to southernstar.ie/farming awards to enter.