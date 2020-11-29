Don’t be ‘sold a pup’ campaign

Dogs Trust, Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity has launched their emotive ‘Sold A Pup’ campaign, to highlight the illegal selling and advertising of dogs and puppies. The charity is urging the public to support their petition to stop the illegal sale of dogs and help stamp out puppy farming in Ireland. Part of the campaign sees Dogs Trust launching an emotive new TV advert voiced by Irish singer, songwriter and composer, Lisa Hannigan. New laws make it a legal requirement for puppies to be eight weeks of age or older before being sold. A microchip number for each dog must be displayed on ads, as well as the dog breeding establishment registration number, if applicable and a seller/supplier number for anybody selling more than five pets in a calendar year.