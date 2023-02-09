Donations needed for victims of earthquake in Turkey

NCBI Bantry is asking the people of West Cork to give what they can in donations to help victims of Monday's earthquake in Turkey.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey on Monday, and was followed by a series of aftershocks including one measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale.

Over 17,000 deaths have been confirmed in Turkey and Syria so far.

A drop-off point has been setup in the Bantry store in Wolfe Tone Square for people to bring donations which will be sent to the affected region.

Examples of items that are suitable include: baby clothes, children's blankets, towels, sanitary products, wash products, and non-perishable foods. Items should be clearly labelled.

'I was watching the news last night and just felt like I needed to do something,' said Clodagh McHale, manager at NCBI Bantry.

'It's such a tragedy and I thought that with the help of the community we can at least try to help in some way.'

McHale said that the best time to bring donations to the shop is during their opening hours, which are Monday-Saturday, 9.30-5.30pm.

For further details contact NCBI Bantry directly on 087-3484997.