Documentary on Cork’s role in fight for Independence

A VIDEO documentary, highlighting the important role that the people in Co Cork played in the hearings given on hardships endured during the War of Independence has been launched as part of Cork County Council’s commemorations programme.

The documentary, Evidence on Conditions in Ireland Commemorative Documentary – the County Cork Connection features interviews with Cork county mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan, Dr John Borgonovo, school of history, UCC, as well as many other local historians.

Between November 1920 and January 1921, an American Commission hearing on the hardships being endured by people in Ireland during the War of Independence took place.

In December 1920 and January 1921, seven key witnesses from Co Cork gave testimony, which contributed greatly to the efforts of raising awareness internationally towards Ireland’s struggle for freedom.

Less than one year later, on December 6th, 1921, the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed. This documentary highlights the importance of these hearings. Evidence on Conditions in Ireland Commemorative Documentary – The County Cork Connection is an initiative of Cork County Council’s commemorations committee and was supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

It is now available on Cork County Council’s YouTube channel.

The project is in addition to a suite of other projects undertaken by the commemorations committee including a War of Independence and Civil War Exhibition and the publication of a timeline of key events in the 1920 to 1923 period, both of which will be launched early in the New Year.

In addition, a heritage book will be released by Cork County Council this week.

Heritage Artefacts of County Cork is part of the Heritage of County Cork book series and follows the success of The Archaeological Heritage of County Cork publication in 2020.

Cork County Council called on local heritage societies, community groups, museums and individuals to get involved by submitting any specific information, stories and photos of interest on local heritage artefacts.

A selection of these submissions join valuable objects such as the Cork Horns, the GarryDuff Bird, St Laichtín’s Arm, together with items such as sherds of handmade pottery, flint tools and clay pipes, providing a unique insight into life in Cork in the past.

Cllr Coughlan said: ‘The documentary is a fascinating insight in the role played by Cork County in such a significant historical event. It is superbly produced and brings to life the roles played by these important people from County Cork.’