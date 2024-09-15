Do you have what it takes to impress ‘Art Riddler’?

ARTISTS in West Cork can still apply to be a part of this year’s Art Riddler competition, with a €10,000 award the top prize.

Submissions are now being taken by the ‘Art Riddler’. The Art Riddler is an unnamed art lover who has provided funding for artists to work and exhibit for the past two

years.

The enigmatic figure is taking submissions for his next ground-breaking exhibit. The prize for the annual exhibition includes a €10,000 award, with additional smaller prizes to maintain an engaging competition.

Submissions are open until Friday, September 13th, and a call has gone out to West Cork, home to so many talented artists.

‘I’m deeply grateful to all the artists who have taken the time to submit to my exhibitions. I would encourage any artist to apply regardless of their experience. It can be the unexpected someone that stands out from the rest and that’s the joy of the project,’ he said.

‘The highlight for me is telling artists that their piece has been successfully chosen for the exhibition.

The trust I have built up with the art community is a unique feeling. I have achieved more than I ever imagined. I thought the project wouldn’t take off and that it would be a small one-off art exhibition…I was wrong!’

The 2024 exhibition will be held at One Charlemont Square, which will feature 70-80 artists and offers double the space for artwork.

The Art Riddler invites all emerging artists to submit their works for the upcoming exhibit.

In October 2022 the first exhibition at Studio 10 on Wicklow Street in Dublin featured 35 artists. The second exhibition in 2023 at Studio 10 showcased 46 artists, including Sophie Gough, who was previously a resident artist at Uillinn in Skibbereen.

The upcoming exhibition in One Charlemont will offer an unique opportunity to showcase double the number of artists and a chance for their work to be showcased and bought.

The 2024 exhibit will host preview night on October 24th and will open to the public on the 25th - with the winner announced that night. The exhibit will run until November 3rd.

The Art Riddler takes no commission from sales, ensuring that artists receive 100% of the sale price.

The Art Riddler has also launched a six-part podcast mini-series titled ‘Art Sets You Free: The Masked Sessions.’ This series will feature prominent artists like Maser, Leah Hewson, Eileen Sealey, and others, exploring the stories and inspirations behind their work.

For more information on submissions visit artriddler.com