Distillery warehouse plan is seen as ‘an unwanted Christmas gift’

TULLIG and Reenascreena Community Group has expressed its disappointment that West Cork Distillers intends to submit a new planning application for an industrial warehousing facility on a rural site at Tullig.

The group said the company’s decision to pursue planning for a second time shows ‘complete disregard for the tide of public opinion, and staggering contempt for rural West Cork communities.’

Resident Calvin Jones said the timing of the planning notice – which was posted in last week’s Southern Star – in the run-up to Christmas, in the middle of a Covid surge, was ‘cynical and calculated.’

John Blood, whose property is located across a single-track road from the site of the proposed company warehouse, described the planning notice as ‘an extremely unwanted Christmas gift from the board members of the whiskey distillers, and not the type of seasonal spirit anybody wants around this area.’

The community group – called Save Tullig – said they will continue to oppose what they described as an ‘inappropriate industrial development.’

Calvin Jones said the residents are ‘ready, willing and able to fight this inappropriate development as far as we need to.’

And, again, they called on West Cork Distillers to reconsider its proposal.

The Southern Star contacted West Cork Distillers for a comment before going to press, but none was forthcoming.