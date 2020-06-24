Dillon’s closes in Timoleague

WEST Cork has lost one of its most popular eateries after the owners of Dillon’s Restaurant in Timoleague announced they won’t be reopening after the Covid-19 shutdown. Run by Richard Milnes and Valeria Ventura, the restaurant boasted a Michelin Bib Gourmand and was also listed as one of the 100 best restaurants in the McKennas’ Guide for 2020.

The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page with Richard and Valeria saying it was with ‘heavy heart’ that they did it.

‘The current pandemic and the measures we all have to take to protect each other from Covid-19 are unfortunately not sustainable for our cosy and intimate restaurant,’ they posted.

‘We have absolutely loved every minute of serving our guests from Cork and beyond and would like to thank you all for your support, the laughs and love over the years.’

They said they are looking forward to serving people again in the future.

‘So keep an eye out for us – we’ll be back.’

Richard and Valeria’s decision follows some other high-profile closures including the Michelin-star restaurant, Mews in Baltimore which closed at the start of the year.