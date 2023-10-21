Digital award win for legal firm RDJ

CORK legal firm RDJ (Ronan Daly Jermyn) has been announced by Cork Chamber as the Overall Digital Marketing Legend 2023 at this year’s Cork Digital Marketing Awards.

The ceremony saw 16 individual awards earned by digital marketing individuals and teams from across all sectors, with RDJ also taking the top prizes for Best Use of X (formerly Twitter) for Business and Best Use of LinkedIn for Business.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Sinead Kennedy and was attended by nearly 250 people from across the Cork business community who employ digital marketing to advance their business success.

‘Digital marketing has become a driving force behind many core business activities and the high levels of entries that we receive each year is a reflection of this. RDJ are very deserving winners of the title of Digital Marketing Legend. The team has demonstrated their ability to deliver meaningful results for their brand and business goals. This is not the first year RDJ are taking home a win from these awards and it is clear to see the growth the team has achieved through their skill, dedication and

strategic approach to their use of digital marketing,’ said Annie FitzGibbon, director of member services at Cork Chamber.

Linda Kelleher of RDJ said the award was particularly meaningful following a rebrand undertaken by RDJ last year. ‘Our evolved and energised brand united the firm behind a new purpose, vision and set of values and we really wanted to showcase

that in our digital marketing content.’