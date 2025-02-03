Dempseys feature on Ireland’s Fittest Family

A recent episode of RTÉ 1’s Ireland’s Fittest Family featured the Dempsey family from Skibbereen, who had hoped to win the coveted title.

Team Dempsey was made up of sisters Ericka and Michaela along with their mum Eilís and their cousin Patrick and they were mentored by fellow Cork sportsperson, Sonia O’Sullivan.

Incidentally, they also faced another Cork family, the Cooneys, who were trained by former Cork camogie player, Anna Geary.

Field’s SuperValu in Skibbereen, where Ericka works, posted online and had wished her and her family the best of luck in the competition.

However, despite putting in some great performances during the tasks, including coming out on top on the Raft Rage challenge, they failed to make it into the quarter-finals of the show.

They lost out on a place following the ‘High & Dry’ eliminator challenge to the Ferns family, trained by Davy Fitzgerald.