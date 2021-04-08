Defendant’s son ‘couldn’t put a jacket on a gooseberry’

A 59-YEAR-old man was brought before a district court sitting in Bantry after being arrested for the illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Ivan Gilder, with an address at Gearha North, Blackwater Bridge, Killarney was arrested and charged with the illegal possession of a .22 caliber bolt action rifle, a 12 gauge shotgun, 397 rounds of ammunition for the rifle, 125 rounds of ammunition for the shotgun ammunition and a pipe bomb at his home in Gearha North on Saturday March 27th.

Det Garda Barry Cashman told the court that there was no objection to bail with certain conditions, namely, that Ivan Gilder sign on at either Kenmare or Killarney Garda station three times a week, he is not to purchase or acquire any chemicals and he must inform gardaí of any change of address.

However, Judge Colm Roberts said that he was surprised at these bail conditions given such serious charges.

Solicitor for the accused, Padraig O’Connell, said his client’s phone was in garda possession and that Gilder would get another phone and the judge ordered that he do this within 48 hours.

The court heard that Gilder could reside at his son’s home for one or possibly two nights, while the investigation at his home continued.

Det Garda Cashman said for those reasons, it would be difficult to apply any more restrictive bail conditions.

The court heard that Gilder is on a disability welfare payment and receives €220 a week.

Judge Roberts queried whether his son could provide surety for his father as part of the bail conditions.

‘His son would not have enough money to put a jacket on a gooseberry,’ solicitor Padraig O’Connell told the court.

Mr O’Connell said his client would comply with all conditions and that his mind had been focused by three days in Killarney Garda Station.

Ivan Gilder was released on bail on his own bond of €500 to appear before Killarney District Court again on April 20th.