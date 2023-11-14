Dede named Restaurant of the Year

THE Michelin chef who has put Baltimore firmly on the food tourism map has picked up yet another award for his culinary skills.

Ahmet Dede of Dede at the Customs House Restaurant was named best chef at the Food and Wine Restaurant of the Year awards at the Mansion House in Dublin at the weekend.

And as if that wasn't enough, Dede at the Customs House was also named Restaurant of the Year at the prestigious annual awards.

Along with business partner Maria Archer, both the chef and his restaurant have picked up numerous awards in recent years. The Turkish native's restaurant was one of only three to be presented with a prestigious second star at the Michelin awards in the UK last April, and the only one in Ireland to get the double delight.