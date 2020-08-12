Death of former FG TD Paddy Sheehan; Schull residents react angrily to vandalism in town centre; Cork-built boat breaks speed record to Fastnet; How the O'Donovan brothers changed rowing; West Cork through to county semi-final; TV cook Karen Coakley from Bantry on kicking the smokes

In this week's Southern Star:
In News
• Death of former FG TD Paddy Sheehan just days after his wife Frances
• Gardaí called to several beaches as traffic jams clock up access roads
• Schull residents react angrily to vandalism in town centre
• Cork-built boat breaks speed record to Fastnet
• Bandon sisters' popular weekly garden gig for charities
In Sport
• How the O'Donovan brothers changed rowing
• West Cork through to county semi-final
• Michael Hurley & Brian Shanahan interviews
• Drinagh crowned WCL Premier champions
In Life & Community
• TV cook Karen Coakley from Bantry on kicking the smokes
