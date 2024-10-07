David Puttnam launches new transition year initiative

APPLICATIONS are now open for schools across Munster to participate in Screen Careers for Transition Year Students 2025, an exciting initiative that David Puttnam will be running with Atticus Education, Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and University College Cork.

This is a free programme of online seminars led by Oscar-winning producer Lord David Puttnam and his team at Atticus Education for TY students.

The programme is aimed at students who have a demonstratable interest in film/TV/cinema/gaming or animation.

Students will attend six online seminars with David, gaining invaluable insights into the filmmaking process and pathways to screen careers.

Students, parents and teachers will be invited to attend an end-of-programme, in-person, networking event hosted by UCC in late Spring 2025 with David and other film industry leaders.

You can read more about the programme and find the application form here: www.atticusedu.com/ TY2025

The application deadline is November 15th.