FARM CLASSICS: David Brown 25D punched well above its weight

David Brown tractors have a deeply rooted heritage in both tractor production and tractor development. Initially David Brown was a company specialising in machine cut gears, and at one stage was the largest manufacturer of worm gears – used for propelling ships – in the world. Having initially sided with Harry Ferguson, David Brown produced its first tractor - the VAK1- in 1939 and went on to become a well-regarded name in agriculture.

With its manufacturing plant at Meltham Mills, Yorkshire, the firm went though many colour changes, as well as a name change until the David Brown name was ultimately dropped in 1980 due to the buyout by the Tennaco (Case) company. David Brown even owned the famed Austin Martin company, as well as some other automotive companies, for a period of 25 years.

The CropMaster took over the reins of the VAK1 in 1947. In 1953, David Brown released a larger portfolio of tractors offering a wider range of horsepower which included the 25C and 30C, 25D and 30D and six-cylinder 50D. The C type tractors powered by kerosene/petrol engines and D type by diesel.

Produced from 1953 to 1958, the 25D was the smallest tractor in the line-up, and a rival for the popular Ferguson 20. Powered by David Brown’s 2.5l direct injection four-cylinder engine, the 25D produces 32hp.

A six-speed transmission provides 3F/1R doubled through a Hi/Low gearbox.

The gearbox driven hydraulic pump has on output of 36l/min and its two-position lift can raise just over half a ton off the ground. The tractor is fitted with a two speed PTO as well as a belt pulley at the rear.

The 25D, along with its larger stablemates, were the first tractors fitted with David Browns world-renowned TCU – traction control unit – system.

Designed to increase traction, this was the world’s first controlled weight transfer system for tractors and enabled David Brown tractors to punch well above their weight.

While other tractors in the David Brown stable were shod with larger wheels, the skinny front tyres give the 25D its distinctive look.

Another unique feature is the offset steering wheel position. Replacing the full width bench seat of the Cropmaster with centrally mounted steel seat, the driving experience can be somewhat head-scratching the first time due to the steering wheel offset to the right along with a wide transmission tunnel. In all, almost 25,000 David Brown 25C/D were manufactured.

