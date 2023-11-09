FARM CLASSICS: David Brown 1210 a small but mighty operator

A COMPANY deeply rooted in innovation and manufacturing, at one stage David Brown were the largest domestic tractor manufacturer in the UK. Initially David Brown was a company specialising in machine cut gears, and at one stage was the largest manufacturer of worm gears – used for propelling ships in the world. David Brown entered the tractor world in 1936, and following a brief entangle with Harry Ferguson, released its first tractor in 1939. David Brown even owned the famed Austin Martin company, as well as some other automotive companies, for a period of 25 years.

Flash forward to the early ‘70’s and David Brown were poised to release a new line up of tractors in 1972, the majority of which would be the final evolution of some well-established tractors. In 1971, at the top of the David Brown portfolio stood the 1200 in cream and chocolate brown. It was replaced the following year by the 1210, with a limited number in the aforementioned paint scheme, which was later partnered by the 1212 HydroShift in 1976. Subsequently, the addition of the turbocharged 1410 and 1412 tractors knocked the 1210 off the horsepower top spot.

The colour scheme of the complete range of tractors underwent a significant change in 1973 with the merge of David Brown and Case under the umbrella company, Tenneco. Orchid white, red, and black were the official colours of both tractor brands with the Case name creeping along the bonnet of the David Brown tractors.

The 1210 is powered by the small but mighty David Brown AD4/55 3.6l engine producing 72hp. With Selectomatic hydraulics, a lift capacity of two tons, an oil flow of 26l/min, the 1210 has both 540rpm and 1000rpm PTO speeds. To the left of the driver’s seat is the PTO handbrake clutch which had to be lifted high before engaging the PTO lever under the driver’s seat to the right in a type of gymnastics move for the operator. A 12F/4R synchromesh gearbox was available through an 11” clutch for the 1210, with Hydroshift being available the 1212 stablemate.

Previously available on the 1200, David Brown offered 4WD on the 1210 with axles sourced from Selene of Italy and Kramer of Germany. Reversible rims on 4WD units allowed the owner to alter the front axle track width.

The model was initially launched with the WeatherFrame cab. New noise regulations of under 90DB in the UK led to the development of the flat floor, rubber mounted Q Cab in 1976 further upgraded to the VQ cab in 1977 with its wider doors and sliding rear window.

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

David Brown 1210

Horsepower

72hp

Engine

3.6l

Years of manufacture

1972-1979