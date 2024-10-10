CYBERSECURITY specialist Wayne Denner will be the guest speaker at a Network Ireland West Cork event offering tips for businesses on staying safe online.

The event takes place in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery on Wednesday, October 23rd from 6.30pm to 9pm and there is no fee to attend.

With online scams and account hacking on the rise, this interactive and practical session will offer practical tips on how to protect business digital assets and secure social media accounts and websites using simple and effective strategies. The session will demonstrate how to safely manage passwords, install protective layers, and enhance personal, professional, and business cyber security while reducing risk.

The event is jointly organised by Network Ireland West Cork with Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office.

Wayne Denner has worked in security development with companies in Ireland and across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

‘I specialise in coaching, training and development, with a focus on encouraging participants to protect their personal, professional and organisational reputation and assets,’ said Wayne.

‘I look forward to meeting everyone, be it entrepreneurs or mentors connected to LEO Cork North & West, or Network Ireland West Cork members and impressive business leaders.’

Kevin Curran, LEO Cork North & West’s head of enterprise said having an online presence has ‘never been so important for businesses, from increasing our profile to attracting new customers, and connecting with existing ones’.

‘If you run a business today, having good cyber security is as important as having locks on your office doors, perhaps even more so. Dwayne is an engaging, insightful and key knowledge holder in this area, and we are delighted to work with Network Ireland, to bring his expertise to West Cork.

This is an essential evening, for anyone with an online presence in any form, or even thinking about setting up an online presence.’

Registration can be accessed through localenterprise.ie/CorkNorthandWest