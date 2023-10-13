‘Crucifying’ energy bills pushing nursing homes to the brink

Nursing homes are being pushed to the brink of financial collapse with one West Cork facility reportedly facing a monthly price hike from €5,000 to €9,000.

Independent TD Michael Collins said the 49-bed Fairfield Nursing Home in Drimoleague has seen its energy bill almost double, pushing its annual cost of light, heat, and power from €60,000 to €100,000.

Sean Collins, the owner of the Fairfield Nursing Home, confirmed that the figures are accurate and he said nursing homes are having to meet cost pressures right across the board.

Deputy Collins described the colossal costs as ‘the straw that is breaking the backs of many nursing homes.’

Unrelenting high energy costs, combined with a lack of action by the government, will see many in the private nursing home sector go to the wall, the deputy warned.

The TD believes the scheduled closure of the 68-bed nursing home in Belgooly will have a significant impact on the availability of services in the region.

‘This closure, and possibly more to come, is due in no small measure to the absolutely crucifying rate of energy costs,’ he suggested.

He said it is residents who fear closures most of all. ‘The prospect of closure is a genuinely terrifying scenario for residents, their families, and the people working at these facilities.’

Deputy Collins said a whole year has gone by and nothing has been done to mitigate ‘completely unsustainable and punitive energy costs’.

He also described pre-budget leaks that the government is considering two €100 energy credits for homeowners as ‘derisory’.

‘A minority of the bigger nursing homes may be able to make some economies of scale but this is not an option for the small homes,’ said the deputy.

‘I have been informed by Nursing Homes Ireland that almost one in 10 private and voluntary homes have shut their doors since before the pandemic, with 41 closing over the last four years.

‘That is a trend that should be raising alarm bells at the highest levels of Government. Instead, operators are met with a deafening silence.’

‘This is a real emergency that is getting progressively worse. The least the Government could do is to direct far greater levels of funding support to these homes as they struggle to keep the lights on and the heat going for their elderly and complex needs residents.’