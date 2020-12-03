Cronin's Ballylickey - making it easy to 'Shop Local' this Christmas

This Christmas is all about supporting local and Cronin’s Ballylickey is making it very easy for people to do just that.

They want you to know that their Christmas shop is open for business.

With two stores on-site, they are a one-stop-shop for all your festive gift and grocery needs this Christmas.

This year, both Cronin’s Centra and Homevalue Hardware shops have added many gift items and toys to their ranges.

Gifts for all ages

In Cronin’s Homevalue Hardware you’ll find everything that your little farming enthusiast will love, including Brudar trucks and tractors, Siku tractors and trailers, and Rolly Toys.

They also stock John Deere and Massey Ferguson boiler suits for children.

There’s plenty to keep the big kids happy too.

The shop stocks the draper tool range, work wear, and quality boots and jackets.

The Husqvarna collection of toys for grown-ups include automowers, strimmers, chainsaws, lawnmowers and pressure washers.

The hardware shop also has Christmas trees, lights and decorations for sale in-store.

Visit their online shop at www.croninshardware.ie

Everything you need

Cronin’s Centra has everything you need to keep your fridge stocked and table full this Christmas.

As well as your favourite food brands, biscuits, chocolates and snacks, household items, freshly baked produce, and animal and car goods, that are available all year round, the grocery shop also stocks a range of affordable children’s toys, luxury gift sets, Christmas decorations and a large selection of Christmas lights.

Click & Collect

Cronin’s Centra is offering a Call & Collect or Click & Collect service.

Call 027 50106 or visit www.centra.ie. Local delivery is available.

Cronin’s Homevalue Hardware offers a Call & Collect service and Nationwide Delivery.

All you have to do is call the shop and order the goods you want, or else you can order online by visiting www.croninshardware.ie or emailing [email protected]

As well as the Ballylickey shops, Cronin’s also own the Centra grocery shop and Inver Service Station in Leap.

If there is something in the Ballylickey Christmas Shop that you would like, any item can be ordered from Ballylickey and delivered to the Leap store, free of charge.

Both Cronin’s Centra Ballylickey and Leap and Cronin’s Homevalue Hardware will remain open in the run up to Christmas.

Merry Christmas from all at Cronin's.