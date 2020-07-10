Cowen must tackle fish prices as a priority

WITH pressing issues facing West Cork’s fishing sector, the Castletownbere based Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation say they are looking forward to working with the new Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen.

Headed up by Patrick Murphy, the organisation says it’s keen to get to the table and talk with him about Brexit trade negotiations, the rebooting of the seafood sector due to Covid-19 which has resulted in a 50% collapse in prices in the recent months and the negotiation of a new Common Fishery Policy.

The group said: ‘We look forward to working with Minister Cowen and his officials so together we can sustain the current €1.22 billion our industry helps generate in our economy while also maintaining the 16,150 jobs that are a critical component for survival of many coastal communities around our rugged Island shoreline.’

The IS&WFPO established in 1995 represents fishermen and women on the South and West Coast of Ireland with a membership of over 60 vessels ranging from 7m to 37m in length fishing inshore and off-shore.