Level 3 ‘will devastate’ hospitality industry; Clonakilty's inclusive crossing; Bloody battle at Chetwynd Viaduct is recalled; ampaign launched to help scientists and patients ‘buy back time’; FREE 36-page Farming magazine; Castlehaven win historic penalty shoot-out

October 7th, 2020 9:16 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Covid ‘will devastate’ hospitality industry
• Local councillor suggests installing rainbow crossing in Clonakilty to mark the town's embracing of its LGBT community
• Bloody battle at Chetwynd Viaduct is recalled
• Judge slams law firm over 'shoddy letter' about employee on cocaine charges

In Sport:

• Castlehaven win historic penalty shoot-out
• Kilmacabea win third West Cork JAFC title in four years
• Clonakilty hurlers advance in the county JAHC
• Sport postponed once again
• Plus soccer, road bowling, motorsport and much more

In Life & Community:

• Campaign launched to help scientists and patients ‘buy back time’

PLUS:

• Don't miss your FREE 36-page Farming magazine

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY OCTOBER 8th

