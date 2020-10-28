News

Covid-19 Wednesday: 6 deaths, 675 new cases

October 28th, 2020 6:46 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Of today's cases, 199 are in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, and 41 are in Kildare.(Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,896 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 27th October the HPSC has been notified of 675 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 59,434* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 309 are men / 364 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 199 in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

 

As of 2pm today 328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There were 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: ‘Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

 

‘If you have been referred for a test or are awaiting a test result, you must self isolate.

 

‘If you are a confirmed case of Covid-19 you must self isolate for 10 days.

 

‘If you are identified or have identified yourself as a close contact of a confirmed case, you must restrict your movements. Stay informed on the public health advice around Covid-19 and be prepared to protect yourself and those around you.’

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The figure of 59,434 confirmed cases reflects this.

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today’s cases

(to midnight 27OCT2020)

 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(14OCT2020 to 27OCT2020)

 New Cases during last 14 days

(14OCT2020 to 27OCT2020)
IRELAND 675 299.0 14,239
Cavan 12 811.3 618
Meath 67 597.8 1,166
Westmeath 14 452.9 402
Sligo <5 425.7 279
Galway 13 370.8 957
Cork 104 333.0 1,808
Carlow 13 323.2 184
Monaghan 6 322.5 198
Donegal 20 312.8 498
Limerick 50 310.4 605
Longford 8 308.3 126
Kildare 41 289.9 645
Louth 26 287.9 371
Kerry 17 283.0 418
Roscommon <5 258.7 167
Mayo <5 257.5 336
Wexford <5 257.1 385
Dublin 199 256.9 3,461
Laois 6 255.0 216
Clare 15 249.1 296
Offaly 7 228.3 178
Waterford <5 224.7 261
Leitrim <5 196.6 63
Kilkenny 5 173.3 172
Wicklow 12 145.3 207
Tipperary 20 139.1 222

 

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3rd July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

 

