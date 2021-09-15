Covid-19 Wednesday: 1,185 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,185 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 292 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 65 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 5,179 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 24 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

The five day moving average is 1,212.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, Department of Health said: ‘Covid-19 vaccines are providing very effective protection from severe illness and have fundamentally changed the risk profile of this disease.

‘Since the 1st of April, approximately four out of every five people admitted to ICU and approximately three out of every four deaths with Covid-19 were not fully vaccinated. It remains vital that those who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine do so at the earliest opportunity.

‘If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19.’

Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.