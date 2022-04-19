Covid-19 Tuesday: 778 new cases via PCR, 1,641 via antigen

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 778 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, 1,641 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

Last Friday (April 15th), the HPSC was notified of 1,788 PCR-confirmed cases of COovid-19 while 2,013 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 1,666 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,459 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 852 PCR-confirmed cases and 1,270 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Monday, the HPSC was notified of 1,668 PCR-confirmed cases and 1,351 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day (Sunday).

As of 8am today, 750 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 44 are in ICU.