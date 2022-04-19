News

Covid-19 Tuesday: 778 new cases via PCR, 1,641 via antigen

April 19th, 2022 2:44 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 750 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 44 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Share this article

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 778 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, 1,641 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

Last Friday (April 15th), the HPSC was notified of 1,788 PCR-confirmed cases of COovid-19 while 2,013 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 1,666 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,459 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 852 PCR-confirmed cases and 1,270 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day.

On Monday, the HPSC was notified of 1,668 PCR-confirmed cases and 1,351 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal the previous day (Sunday).

As of 8am today, 750 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 44 are in ICU.

 

 

***

The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.