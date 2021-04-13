Covid-19 Tuesday: 18 deaths, 358 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.
Of the deaths reported today, seven occurred in April, three in March, three in February, three in January and one death was reported as occurring before January.*
The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 46-102 years.
There has been a total of 4,803 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday 12th April, the HPSC has been notified of 358 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There has now been a total of 241,684** confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 163 are men / 192 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 166 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath, 12 in Limerick and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties***.
As of 8am today, 205 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 11th 2021, 1,063,666 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 749,450 people have received their first dose
- 314,216 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*There is 1 death where the date of death is under investigation.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 241,684 confirmed cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
- 7-day incidence 58.7
- 5-day moving average 396
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today's cases***
(to midnight 12Apr2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 12Apr 2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days
(to 12Apr 2021)
|Ireland
|358
|396
|131.7
|6271
|Offaly
|13
|13
|269.4
|210
|Dublin
|166
|180
|210.2
|2832
|Kildare
|16
|29
|204
|454
|Laois
|6
|8
|196
|166
|Westmeath
|6
|10
|194.9
|173
|Donegal
|39
|23
|177.1
|282
|Meath
|12
|20
|161.5
|315
|Cavan
|9
|7
|154.9
|118
|Longford
|0
|3
|122.3
|50
|Louth
|7
|7
|114.8
|148
|Monaghan
|<5
|4
|112.4
|69
|Mayo
|<5
|11
|100.4
|131
|Wicklow
|11
|8
|94.8
|135
|Roscommon
|5
|5
|93
|60
|Galway
|<5
|14
|86
|222
|Wexford
|7
|3
|80.8
|121
|Tipperary
|6
|6
|76.5
|122
|Limerick
|12
|12
|67.7
|132
|Waterford
|10
|5
|55.9
|65
|Cork
|5
|13
|55.4
|301
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|46.8
|15
|Kerry
|<5
|4
|37.9
|56
|Clare
|6
|4
|37
|44
|Carlow
|5
|1
|35.1
|20
|Sligo
|0
|1
|21.4
|14
|Kilkenny
|<5
|1
|16.1
|16
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.