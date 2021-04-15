Covid-19 Thursday: 8 deaths, 309 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, four occurred in April, two in February and two in January, or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 43-92 years.

There has been a total of 4,820 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday 14th April, the HPSC has been notified of 309 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 242,402* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

168 are men / 141 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

107 in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 14 in Offaly, 21 in Meath,14 in Limerick and the remaining 104 cases are spread across 18 other counties**

As of 8am today, 184 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 51 are in ICU. There were 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 13th, 2021, 1,094,964 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

769,721 people have received their first dose

325,243 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 242,402 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

7-day incidence 57.0

5-day moving average 358

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 14th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

County Today's cases** (to midnight 14Apr2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 14Apr 2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 14Apr 2021) Ireland 309 358 122.6 5,837 Offaly 14 12 236 184 Kildare 30 32 208.1 463 Dublin 107 149 191.8 2,584 Donegal 25 26 185.9 296 Laois 8 7 178.3 151 Westmeath 9 6 153.2 136 Longford 5 4 141.9 58 Cavan 5 7 139.2 106 Meath 5 15 136.9 267 Louth 6 8 99.3 128 Wicklow 5 6 99 141 Monaghan <5 3 96.1 59 Mayo 8 8 89.7 117 Roscommon 0 4 88.3 57 Galway 13 10 81.4 210 Limerick 14 14 70.3 137 Waterford 15 8 68 79 Wexford 6 6 66.8 100 Tipperary <5 4 66.4 106 Leitrim <5 3 65.5 21 Cork 12 11 49.6 269 Kerry <5 6 43.3 64 Carlow <5 3 42.2 24 Clare 5 4 37 44 Kilkenny <5 2 23.2 23 Sligo 0 0 19.8 13

********************************************************

Email Disclaimer and; Legal Notice: http://health.gov.ie/email-disclaimer/

********************************************************