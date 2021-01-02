Covid-19 Saturday: 4 deaths, 3,394 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of four additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,252 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday January 1st, the HPSC has been notified of 3,394 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 96,926 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

1,619 are men / 1,766 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

389 in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 607 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; 'The incidence of COVID-19 is as high, if not higher now than it was in March. Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.

'It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential. This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons.

'We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.

'People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.'

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the commu

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 01Jan2021) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 01Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 01Jan2021) Ireland 3,394 381.6 18,169 Monaghan 130 783.6 481 Donegal 339 737.5 1,174 Louth 258 719.3 927 Limerick 209 594.7 1,159 Sligo 150 531.0 348 Mayo 233 505.7 660 Cavan 92 468.7 357 Wexford 103 418.1 626 Kilkenny 87 412.2 409 Kerry 98 383.9 567 Laois 104 381.4 323 Dublin 355 371.1 5,000 Meath 179 364.5 711 Cork 389 351.3 1,907 Roscommon 68 328.5 212 Galway 116 322.4 832 Carlow 41 312.7 178 Clare 65 298.8 355 Offaly 86 269.4 210 Longford 39 264.2 108 Waterford 67 249.6 290 Westmeath 33 244.5 217 Kildare 47 238.6 531 Leitrim 29 230.9 74 Tipperary 59 176.7 282 Wicklow 18 162.2 231

Reporting over latest 14-day period (20/12/2020-02/01/2021)

Date reported Reported Confirmed cases Tests processed Positive tests detected Positivity rate 19/12/2020 - 13,458 746 5.5% 20/12/2020 760 12,804 757 5.9% 21/12/2020 726 13,216 698 5.3% 22/12/2020 968 20,660 1,077 5.2% 23/12/2020 939 22,884 1,269 5.5% 24/12/2020 922 21,416 1,643 7.7% 25/12/2020 1,019 11,999 1,207 10.1% 26/12/2020 1,293 3,536 343 9.7% 27/12/2020 744 9,405 1,178 12.5% 28/12/2020 764 13,805 2,007 14.5% 29/12/2020 1,546 17,484 2,867 16.4% 30/12/2020 1,720 26,312 4,371 16.6% 31/12/2020 1,620 27,049 5,586 20.7% 01/01/2021 1,754 20,586 4,502 21.9% 02/01/2021 3,394 - - -

NOTE:

7-day incidence 242.4

5-day moving average 2,007