Covid-19 Saturday: 4 deaths, 3,394 new cases

January 2nd, 2021 6:13 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

3,394 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the HPSC

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC)  has today been notified of four  additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 2,252 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday  January 1st, the HPSC has been notified of 3,394 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 96,926 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 1,619 are men / 1,766 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 389 in Cork, 355 in Dublin, 339 in Donegal, 258 in Louth, 233 in Mayo and the remaining 1,820 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 607 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; 'The incidence of COVID-19 is as high, if not higher now than it was in March. Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.

'It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential. This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons.

'We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.

'People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.'

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the commu

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 01 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County Today's cases (to midnight 01Jan2021) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 01Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days

(to 01Jan2021)
Ireland 3,394 381.6 18,169
Monaghan 130 783.6 481
Donegal 339 737.5 1,174
Louth 258 719.3 927
Limerick 209 594.7 1,159
Sligo 150 531.0 348
Mayo 233 505.7 660
Cavan 92 468.7 357
Wexford 103 418.1 626
Kilkenny 87 412.2 409
Kerry 98 383.9 567
Laois 104 381.4 323
Dublin 355 371.1 5,000
Meath 179 364.5 711
Cork 389 351.3 1,907
Roscommon 68 328.5 212
Galway 116 322.4 832
Carlow 41 312.7 178
Clare 65 298.8 355
Offaly 86 269.4 210
Longford 39 264.2 108
Waterford 67 249.6 290
Westmeath 33 244.5 217
Kildare 47 238.6 531
Leitrim 29 230.9 74
Tipperary 59 176.7 282
Wicklow 18 162.2 231

 

 

 

Reporting over latest 14-day period (20/12/2020-02/01/2021)

 

Date reported Reported Confirmed cases Tests processed Positive tests detected Positivity rate
19/12/2020 - 13,458 746 5.5%
20/12/2020 760 12,804 757 5.9%
21/12/2020 726 13,216 698 5.3%
22/12/2020 968 20,660 1,077 5.2%
23/12/2020 939 22,884 1,269 5.5%
24/12/2020 922 21,416 1,643 7.7%
25/12/2020 1,019 11,999 1,207 10.1%
26/12/2020 1,293 3,536 343 9.7%
27/12/2020 744 9,405 1,178 12.5%
28/12/2020 764 13,805 2,007 14.5%
29/12/2020 1,546 17,484 2,867 16.4%
30/12/2020 1,720 26,312 4,371 16.6%
31/12/2020 1,620 27,049 5,586 20.7%
01/01/2021 1,754 20,586 4,502 21.9%
02/01/2021 3,394 - - -

 

NOTE: 

 

7-day incidence 242.4

 

5-day moving average 2,007

 

 

EXTREMELY MEDICAL VULNERABLE GROUPS TO COVID-19

 
Groups Definition
Older People:
  • People aged ≥ 70 years.
People with specific cancers:
  • People with cancer who are undergoing active chemotherapy or radical radiotherapy for lung cancer.
  • People with cancers of the blood or bone marrow such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma that are at any stage of treatment.
  • People having immunotherapy or other continuing antibody treatments for cancer.
  • People having other targeted cancer treatments, which can affect the immune system, such as protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors.
  • People who have had bone marrow or stem cell transplants in the last 6 months, or who are still taking immunosuppression drugs.
People with severe respiratory conditions:
  • cystic fibrosis, severe asthma, pulmonary fibrosis/ lung fibrosis/ interstitial lung disease and severe COPD.
People with rare diseases and inborn errors of metabolism that significantly increase the risk of infections:
  • (such as SCID, homozygous sickle cell).
People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection.  
Women who are pregnant with significant heart disease, congenital or acquired.  
Solid Organ Transplant Recipients  
Obesity  
 

*If you are in any doubt about your vulnerability talk to your GP or Occupational Health Service.

