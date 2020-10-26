Covid-19 Monday: three more deaths and 939 new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 1,885 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Sunday, October 25th, the HPSC has been notified of 939 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 58,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
Oct, 2020
- 444 are men / 483 are women
- 66% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 262 in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the
remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.
As of 2pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
