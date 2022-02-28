News

Covid-19 Monday: 2,277 new cases via PCR

February 28th, 2022 3:28 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

As of 8am today, 610 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 47 are in ICU. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2,277 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In addition, 3,642 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal yesterday.

On Saturday, the HPSC was notified of 3,635 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 3,147 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal on Friday.

On Sunday, the HPSC was notified of 2,338 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. 2,819 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal on Saturday.

As of 8am today, 610 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 47 are in ICU.

 

