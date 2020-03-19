Covid-19: Cork now has 62 confirmed cases

THERE are now 62 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Co Cork, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team’s daily briefing this evening.

A third person has also died in the Republic, and there were 191 new cases confirmed in Ireland today, with the national total now standing at 557 cases.

As of Tuesday night, there were 84 healthcare workers affected, 28 of which were associated with foreign travel.

Dublin still has the highest number of cases – at 172.

In other statistics, the Team revealed that 55% of all Irish cases are male and 43% are female, with 26 clusters of cases and the average age of those affected being 43. A total of 31% of cases have been hospitalised and 2% – 7 cases – have been admitted to Intensive Care units.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer in the Department of Health, said: ‘It is too early to see any impact of our social distancing measures. This data underscores the importance of younger people to rigorously follow public health advice and social distancing measures.’

Dr Breda Smyth, director of Public Health Medicine, HSE, said: ‘Healthcare workers are at the frontline of this pandemic. While it is heartening to see social distancing measures taken seriously across society, this must continue in order to protect the most vulnerable and support our healthcare staff throughout this pandemic.’