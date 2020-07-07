Couple are stranded in Goleen over Trump’s ban

A COUPLE from America who have been stranded in West Cork since March 14th are facing an uncertain future.

Puja Shah, who is a native of Australia, and her American partner, Tyler Hoggatt, can’t return to the US because of the travel ban imposed by Donald Trump.

The couple are also precluded from travelling to Australia because Tyler is not a citizen and would be denied entry.

Puja contacted The Southern Star to highlight their difficulty in securing accommodation due to availability and cost. Tyler, who is a surveyor, is unable to work remotely, while Puja, a technology consultant, is currently working full-time.

For the last two months, they have been living in rented properties around Goleen. But the reopening of West Cork after lockdown has threatened to put accommodation beyond their reach. They have secured a new four-week let, but with no date set for the lifting of the ban, they have no idea how long they will be here.

‘Goleen has been very welcoming, but it is very difficult for us – in terms of our stress levels,’ said Puja.

They want to initiate a conversation about the travel ban and the hardship it imposes on people who are stranded in countries not their own. Anyone in a similar situation is welcome to contact them via WhatsApp on +1 415 937 8527. The couple, who normally reside in Seattle, came here with the intention of doing ‘the ring of Ireland: Dublin, West Cork, Galway, Belfast and back to Dublin.’ Despite the circumstances Tyler said: ‘We couldn’t be stuck in a nicer place.’