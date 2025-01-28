County councillor urges GAA to clarify their ‘no cash’ policy on tickets

A COUNTY councillor has said he has yet to see someone refused entry at a GAA match because they only had cash on them at the entry gates.

A a recent meeting of the local authority, Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) was responding to a claim by Cllr Peter O’Donoghue (Ind) that elderly GAA fans were not attending matches for fear of being turned away because they were unable to buy tickets online.

Councillors were discussing a letter from Cork GAA related to a previous council motion about cash payments at GAA games.

It stated that they remain ‘convinced’ that no elderly members are ever turned away from their venues. It went on to say that tickets for last year’s club championships were available to purchase at Centra and Supervalu outlets.

‘We continue to develop and improve the user interface for ticket purchases, to make it more user friendly for all,’ said ceo and Rossmore native Kevin O’Donovan in the letter.

However, Cllr O’Donoghue said he was disappointed but not surprised with the response from the GAA who he said were ‘digging its heels.’

‘If they are not turning away people at the gates then they should announce it and make it public as I’ve spoken to several elderly people who are under the impression that you can’t pay with cash,’ said Cllr O’Donoghue.

‘These people stay at home and don’t go to the games because they are afraid they will be refused entry to the matches. I would ask the GAA to get this message out there amongst the community.’

He also called on the GAA to put in one stile which accepts cash.

‘It’s not a big or massive ask. It’s the right and moral thing to do by the GAA.’

Cllr O’Flynn said he and some colleagues met with GAA officials before Christmas to discuss relevant matters.

‘I want to make it quite clear that I’ve yet to see someone who was turned away at the gates because they only had cash. I cover the gates of my own club and we have never turned someone away,’ said Cllr O’Flynn.

‘Officials told us that they are continuing to review the situation.’

Cllr Sheila O’Callaghan (FF) said the GAA should address this ‘fake news’ that people are being turned away at stiles if they don’t have an online ticket.