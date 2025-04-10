Council spent €149m on housing last year

LOCAL authority expenditure on housing in Cork county in 2024 amounted to almost €150m.

The director of housing, Maurice Manning, presented members of the Western Committee of Cork County Council with the final figures at their recent monthly meeting.

He said the €149,629,958 spend represented the amount provided by the department of housing, local government and heritage.

Manning said the figure accounts primarily for the delivery of social and affordable housing, with €91m of the delivery coming from the local authority for turnkey developments.

An additional €31m was used for the capital assistance scheme and developments by approved housing bodies.

Additional funding was used to pay for new housing under the buy and renew scheme, repair and leasing, maintenance works, extensions, energy efficiency, the restoration of vacant and derelict properties, and the housing assistance programme.

Manning said 417 housing units were completed in 2024: 359 in 2023; 551 in 2022; 391 in 2021; 466 in 2020; 433 in 2019; and 295 in 2018.

The Council’s building target for the county in 2025 is 683 units, and a further 697 in 2026.

Manning described the €149m spend as ‘a significant investment in the local economy in Cork county.’

‘It demonstrates the progress made by Cork County Council in meeting its commitments under the Government’s programme Housing for All,’ he said.