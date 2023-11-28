Council proposes roundabout for lethal junction

BY KIERAN O'MAHONY

CORK County Council has confirmed that it is recommending the provision of a roundabout at the Cashelmore Junction on the N22 Macroom to Ballincollig section to help improve safety at this notorious dangerous junction.

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan, who has been calling for safety measures to be put in place at that junction and at Stage Cross further up the same road, said progress urgently needs to be made to make this section of the N22 safer for motorists.

Thousands of motorists from West Cork travel the road on a daily basis and they have been the scene of numerous accidents down through the years. Deputy Moynihan said that Cork County Council is on the point of submitting a Feasibility and Options report to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) with regard to potential safety measures.

In correspondence seen by The Southern Star, Cork County Council said the ‘emerging preferred option’ that the Council will be recommending is the provision of a roundabout, similar to Ballymaquirke on the N72 which opened this week.

Once considered by TII, and if approved, a planning application will be prepared. A minor land take required at that point, which could involve up to five landowners.

Meanwhile, a public meeting was held in Crookstown Hall recently over concerns about the L6212 junction between Stage Cross road and Lissarda on the N22, following a number of recent serious collisions.

A local woman, Kathleen O’Leary died last month following a three-vehicle collision at that junction. There was a large attendance at the meeting and a number of measures were discussed on the night. It is expected that follow-up meetings will take place.