This week the government outlined its latest cost of living supports package.
Measures include an extra €200 for pensioners, carers, the disabled and all long-term social welfare payments recipients. And recipients of the children’s allowance will get an immediate €100 bonus with another €100 due in August.
There will also be a staggered increase in excise duty on fuel and the 9% vat rate on electricity and gas has been extended to October to ease pressure on bills.
The hospitality industry is also rejoicing that the increase in vat has been postponed yet again.
With so many financial pressures coming at families from all angles, any help is welcome.
