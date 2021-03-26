Cork woman Elaine for top IFA role

THE Irish Farmers’ Association has announced the appointment of Elaine Farrell as the secretary of the National Council, which is the governing body of the association.

She takes up the role from Bryan Barry, who is retiring after 34 years’ service with IFA.

Elaine Farrell, a native of Castletownroche in north Cork, has over 25 years’ service with IFA, and currently oversees its engagement with the Oireachtas, the retail sector and co-ordinating Brexit activities.

The president of the IFA, Tim Cullinan, said the National Council had approved the appointment.

‘Elaine will bring vast experience and energy to the role, which is an important part of the governance structure of IFA,’ he said.

The director general of IFA, Damian McDonald, welcomed Elaine to the new role.

Elaine Farrell said she looked forward to taking up the role. ‘As the largest representative organisation for farmers in Ireland, IFA is a very important voice for farmers and I will work with our elected officers on National Council to continue our work,’ she said.

Elaine will continue with her role overseeing IFA’s engagement with the Oireachtas.